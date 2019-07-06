THE DISTRICT

Maryland man fatally shot in Southeast

A man died about 5 a.m. Saturday after being shot in Southeast Washington.

Police said they are investigating the shooting of 25-year-old Demarco Jones of Waldorf, Md. Officers said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Burns Street SE. When they arrived, officers found an unconscious adult with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones died on the scene, police said.

— Laurel Demkovich

MARYLAND

Police identify officer using force in video

Montgomery County police have identified the officer involved in a use of force incident Wednesday.

A video posted on social media that night showed an officer using his shin to force a man’s head to the ground during an arrest. The officer was identified as Kevin Moris, who works on a special assignments team for the department’s 4th District. Moris has worked for the department for seven years.

The incident is under investigation. Police said Moris’s police powers have been suspended, and he is on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said the incident occurred during an undercover operation into the sale of psilocybin mushrooms in the Aspen Hill area. Police said plainclothes officers located a suspect, 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa of Silver Spring, inside a McDonald’s in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center. Officers attempted to place him under arrest when he became disorderly and resisted, according to a statement.

A short video posted on social media shows a group of officers standing around Pesoa, who appears to be handcuffed, lying face down on the pavement outside the restaurant and screaming profanity. At one point, the man lifts his head, and an officer uses his shin to force it back down. The video then shows the officer keeping his leg on the man’s neck and lifting the man’s head by pulling on his hair. The officer then covers Pesoa’s face with his shirt.

“The Montgomery County Department of Police takes all complaints or evidence of excessive force seriously,” a Friday statement said.

Police said Pesoa was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of resisting arrest and one count of second-degree assault. He was released Thursday after posting bond.

Pesoa could not be reached for comment.

— Laurel Demkovich