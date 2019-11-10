— Michael E. Ruane

MARYLAND

Hyattsville wreck leaves one dead

An unidentified man was killed early Sunday when the car in which he was a passenger veered off the road and struck a utility pole in Hyattsville, Prince George’s County police said.

The accident happened at about 2 a.m. when the car, which was southbound on Riggs Road near Amherst Road, left the highway for reasons that are still under investigation, police said.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead. The driver suffered nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

— Michael E. Ruane

THE REGION

Boil-water advisory in D.C., Arlington lifted

A boil-water advisory affecting more than 100,000 people in Arlington County and parts of Northwest Washington was lifted Sunday morning.

The advisory had been in effect since a large water main ruptured Friday in north Arlington. Officials swiftly stabilized the break, but kept the advisory in place until Sunday as they conducted tests to confirm the water had not been contaminated.

Vincent Morris, a spokesman for D.C. Water, said the District conducted two rounds of tests: one on Friday and one Saturday. Because both rounds revealed no evidence of contamination, officials lifted the water advisory per Environmental Protection Agency regulations, Morris said.

The trouble began when a 36-inch water transmission pipe ruptured early Friday on Glebe Road near Chain Bridge, closing schools and snarling morning commutes. It is unclear what caused the break, according to Katie O’Brien, a spokeswoman for the Arlington Department of Environmental Services.

— Hannah Natanson

