SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Maryland say a passerby found a newborn baby girl abandoned in a wooded area, and they’ve now identified the mother.

News outlets report Montgomery County Police responded to a call about a newborn baby found in Silver Spring, Maryland, Friday evening. In a statement , police said a man was out walking when he heard crying and found the baby not wearing clothes about 10 feet (3 meters) from the sidewalk in a wooded area. News outlets report medical personnel think the baby was born a few hours prior.

Police confirmed in a release Sunday the mother had been identified and was being treated. The baby was in stable condition at a hospital over the weekend and in child welfare services custody.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.