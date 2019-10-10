Authorities say the Towson resident used multiple social media accounts between July and September 2018 to send and receive video and photographs of child pornography. Authorities say Fields sent messages saying he lived in Maryland and wanted “young girl pictures.”

Authorities say Fields used as profile pictures the photos of a woman he knew. They say his aliases were variations of her name.

