BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal shooting during a carjacking attempt, federal authorities said.

Collin Davis, 34, of Pasadena, Maryland, pleaded guilty to a charge of carjacking resulting in death, acting U.S. Attorney for Maryland Jonathan Lenzner said in a news release. In addition to the sentence handed down by a judge on Monday, Davis was given five years of supervised release.

According to Davis’ plea agreement, the victim drove to Curtis Bay to pick up Davis on Sept. 15, 2018, and they both traveled to Severn. Prosecutors said that during the trip back to Curtis Bay, Davis took control of the car and used a shirt to tie the victim’s hands behind his back.

When the vehicle was stopped, Davis shot the victim five times, the news release said. After abandoning the victim’s body, Davis parked the victim’s vehicle in an alley almost directly behind an apartment where Davis had lived only weeks before the murder. Davis then fled the Curtis Bay area, prosecutors said.

Davis was arrested in November 2018.