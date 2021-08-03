According to Davis’ plea agreement, the victim drove to Curtis Bay to pick up Davis on Sept. 15, 2018, and they both traveled to Severn. Prosecutors said that during the trip back to Curtis Bay, Davis took control of the car and used a shirt to tie the victim’s hands behind his back.
When the vehicle was stopped, Davis shot the victim five times, the news release said. After abandoning the victim’s body, Davis parked the victim’s vehicle in an alley almost directly behind an apartment where Davis had lived only weeks before the murder. Davis then fled the Curtis Bay area, prosecutors said.
Davis was arrested in November 2018.