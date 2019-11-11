Authorities say relatives hadn’t heard from Colclough in “some time” when they went to check on her at her Elkton home. WMAR-TV reports charging documents say responding authorities found Colclough lying in a pool of blood.

Documents say a bloody baseball bat, shovel and bottle of bleach were found nearby, and Colclough’s home appeared to have been ransacked. Court records suggest Colclough had texted her brother and said that Johnston had asked her for cash, but she declined.

