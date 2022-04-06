Maryland man gets 80 years in prison in mom's stabbing death

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison in the 2018 stabbing death of his mother outside a Maryland church, prosecutors said.
On Dec. 28, 2018, people working at the church told police that they found Jaclyn McGuigan on the ground and a man they saw standing over her fled in a car, prosecutors said in a document detailing the case. Jaclyn McGuigan, who suffered a stab wound to the neck, died on the scene, prosecutors said.
Kevin McGuigan was arrested the next day after he called his sister from a gas station and said he planned to surrender. Months later, Kevin McGuigan confessed to killing his mother and revealed the location of the knife he used, prosecutors said.