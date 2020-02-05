Authorities alleged Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones from a dollar store at knife point in 2018. Jones’ body was found the next morning in a burned house.
Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March 16, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Turner told police he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought she had stolen Barncord’s cellphone, a state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman previously said.
