THE DISTRICT

Md. man is charged in fatal 2017 shooting

A Maryland man was charged with murder in the shooting of a D.C. man in Southeast Washington last year, police said Tuesday.

At about 4:45 a.m. on March 23, 2017, police responded to the 1900 block of 13th Street SE for a report of an unconscious person, D.C. police said in a statement Tuesday.

They found Daquan Hooks, 38, of Northeast Washington with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Monday, police arrested Cedric Alexander, 47, of Greenbelt. He was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting, according to the statement.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Blaze breaks out at site set to be museum

Fire broke out Monday night at a historic downtown building that is being made into a museum and that, through its architecture, is already a kind of museum.

The fire broke out in a 1907 rowhouse-style building in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, half a dozen blocks north of the White House.

About 10 p.m., the D.C. fire department said the fire had been brought under control, with no injuries. It was confined to roofing materials, the department said.

According to its website, the Chinese American Museum is scheduled to open in the five-story Beaux-Arts building in stages over next year and 2020.

— Martin Weil

Man in stable shape after Metrobus fight

A man was stabbed during a dispute on a Metrobus in Northeast Washington on Monday evening, officials said.

The victim and three other people got into the dispute about 7:15 p.m. on a D8 bus in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue in the Trinidad area, the transit agency said. According to Metro, the people involved may know each other.

After being stabbed, the victim was taken to a hospital. He was in stable condition, Metro said. Montello Avenue is a couple of blocks from the northeastern edge of Gallaudet University.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Help sought in naming pedestrian who died

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was struck and killed over the weekend in Langley Park, Md.

The incident happened around midnight Saturday at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lebanon Street.

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota was headed north on New Hampshire Avenue when it hit a man who was walking near Lebanon Street. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not injured. Prince George’s County police said they are trying to figure out whether the man was in the crosswalk.

Police said they have been unable to identify the victim and find the man’s next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-731-4422.