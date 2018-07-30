A Maryland man died Monday after his boat flipped over during a race just off Chesapeake Bay, officials said.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the incident happened Sunday afternoon in Breton Bay in St. Mary’s County. Charles David Downs, 58, of Leonardtown, Md., was driving a vintage boat in the race.

Officials said Downs was going 80 miles per hour when the boat’s bow went up and flipped over, ejecting him.

Downs was found unconscious by a local fire boat, taken to an area hospital and later flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He died early Monday.

Police said the race was sanctioned by the Coast Guard and held by the Southern Maryland Boat Club.

An investigation into his death is underway, according to Candy Thomson, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Natural Resources Police.