N’Diaye is from Prince George, Maryland, and had played his freshman season at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, where he was studying engineering.
“My deepest condolences go out to Mamadou’s family. He made such a positive impact on our athletics and NVU communities in his first year,” NVU-Johnson assistant dean of athletics said in a statement on the team’s website. “My sympathy also goes to his teammates, and friends, coaching staff, faculty and staff close to Mamadou.”
Monday would have been N’Diaye’s 19th birthday, according to the university’s statement.
