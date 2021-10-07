The indictment and other court documents say that during 2020, Branford conducted multiple drug deals with undercover law enforcement officers. He was indicted in Baltimore City Circuit Court and a federal arrest warrant was issued for his violation of supervised release.
Court documents also say Branford continued selling drugs, posting photos of himself with large amounts of cash, luxury vehicles, high-end clothing and other items on social media, meant to show his success. A search warrant executed at Branford’s home led to the seizure of nearly $39,000 in cash and electronic devices and a search of a Maserati he was seen driving turned up drugs, a scale and a firearm, according to the news release.
Branford faces a life sentenced on the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the news release said.