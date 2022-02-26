Conigliaro owns a company that provides general construction services, including fixed and portable biochemical laboratories. From 2012 to 2019, he bribed a research biologist at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, according to the guilty plea. APG is the nation’s principal research and development center for non-medical chemical and biological weapons defense.
Prosecutors said Conigliaro bribed the biologist with cash loans, payments for renovations to rental properties and other things in exchange for directing the center’s projects to his company. According to the guilty plea, Conigliaro paid more than $95,000 in bribes, and the biologist directed more than $1 million in contracts to the company.
Conigliaro is scheduled for sentencing in May. He faces up to five years in prison.