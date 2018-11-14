GREENBELT, Md. — A man has pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography after secretly recording dozens of children at his Chevy Chase home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that 55-year-old Jonathan Oldale entered the plea Wednesday.

Montgomery County police began investigating last year after a gymnastics school employee found a camera inside a backpack in a restroom.

Searches of Oldale’s home turned up hundreds of videos from the bathroom of his home, where authorities say children attended outdoor “splash parties.”

Oldale agreed to the entry of a $400,000 judgment in lieu of forfeiture of Oldale’s interest in his residence and he must register as a sex offender. If the plea is accepted, the government and Oldale agreed that he’ll face 15 to 25 years in prison at sentencing on April 1.

