Ware’s plea agreement said he worked for an environmental services company in Upper Marlboro and was supposed to coordinate hauling materials to and from his work to other trucking companies, including one based in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Court records show Ware coordinated with the Charlotte Hall business to provide trucks to help with hauling a large amount of materials.
Prosecutors said Ware never intended to provide the trucks, offering his services to embezzle money from his job because he intended to bill the other business for services that were never provided.
As part of the plea agreement entered Wednesday, Ware will be required to forfeit and to pay restitution of $233,040. Ware, whose sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2021, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.