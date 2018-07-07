HYATTSTOWN, Md. — Police say a Maryland man was run over and killed by his tractor-trailer while working on its breaks.

WTOP-FM reports that 58-year-old James Lee Hobbs was killed late Friday morning while working under the truck at a Montgomery County weigh station. A Maryland State Police trooper had stopped Hobbs for brake violations.

Police spokesman Ron Snyder says the truck was empty at the time. A preliminary investigation found Hobbs had failed to engage the parking brake on the vehicle, which rolled back onto him.

Hobbs was declared dead at the scene. A full investigation has not been completed.

