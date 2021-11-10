Ramseur was a registered vendor on a darknet marketplace where he advertised the sale of heroin to the general public, according to a plea agreement. He accepted orders and received payments from customers in Bitcoin, according to a news release.
Ramseur and his co-conspirators shipped heroin from Capitol Heights, Maryland, to customers throughout the country, prosecutors said. During the investigation, law enforcement intercepted or received by mail at least nine packages containing heroin.
It’s believed Ramseur and his co-conspirators distributed between one and three kilograms of heroin through the darknet marketplace, the news release said.
In December 2015, law enforcement executing a search warrant at the home of one of Ramseur’s associates in Greenbelt seized $13,000 in cash from a safe, which Ramseur admitted was from his heroin distribution.