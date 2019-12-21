The Frederick Police Department has said an investigation began in 2017 when several women claimed he had infected them with HIV. Detectives established Smith knew he was HIV positive but had unprotected sex with women without informing them of his status.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said the victims will be impacted by Rudolph Smith’s actions for the rest of their lives.
