Maryland man sentenced to prison for producing child porn

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a news release that Johnny William Kyte, 62, of Elkton, was sentenced on Friday.

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has sentenced a Maryland man to 20 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for production of child pornography, according to a prosecutor.

According to Kyte’s guilty plea, on Sept. 10, 2020, the Elkton Police Department responded to a complaint regarding images of child pornography found in Kyte’s home. Elkton police and Homeland Security Investigations joined in an investigation into Kyte’s conduct.

Investigators discovered several digital devices that contained images of child pornography, the news release said. The investigators were able to identify and locate the victims who were depicted in the images. A subsequent investigation showed that from August 2014 to July 2017, Kyte produced numerous sexually explicit images involving two females.