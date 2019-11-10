(iStock)By Michael E. Ruane closeMichael E. RuaneReporter covering local news, Washington institutions and historical topicsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 10, 2019 at 12:19 PM ESTA 31-year-old Maryland man was shot to death early Saturday in Southwest Washington, police said Sunday.The body of Robert Hobson, of Suitland, was found at about 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street SW, near Delaware Avenue, according to D.C. police.They said officers in the area heard gunshots, and when they began searching for the source they found Hobson on L street, unconscious and not breathing.Anyone with information about this case can call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent to the police tip line by texting 50411.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy