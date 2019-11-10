A 31-year-old Maryland man was shot to death early Saturday in Southwest Washington, police said Sunday.

The body of Robert Hobson, of Suitland, was found at about 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street SW, near Delaware Avenue, according to D.C. police.

They said officers in the area heard gunshots, and when they began searching for the source they found Hobson on L street, unconscious and not breathing.

Anyone with information about this case can call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent to the police tip line by texting 50411.

AD
AD