MIDDLETOWN, Del. — A Maryland man was struck and killed while walking along a Delaware highway after his car hit a guardrail, authorities said.

Esteban Pantoja-Gordillo, 34, of Marydel, Maryland, was killed early Sunday on State Route 1 in Middletown, the Delaware State Police said in a news release.

Pantoja-Gordillo was traveling southbound on the highway when his car struck a guardrail in the center median, police said. He left his disabled car and began walking in the highway’s right lane, where he was struck by a car driven by a 41-year-old Smyrna woman.