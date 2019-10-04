Nags Head Ocean Rescue responded and tried unsuccessfully to revive him.
A 58-year-old National Weather Service administrator died in the ocean off Duck on Monday. A 75-year-old New York man died Sept. 28 off Hatteras Village trying to escape the rip current.
Rip current warnings have been issued recently along the Outer Banks.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD