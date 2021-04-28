People who are not been fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks while outdoors when physical distancing is not possible. Local governments may impose stricter rules on dining if they choose.
Masking requirements remain in effect for all indoor spaces and on public transportation.
D.C. has not announced whether it will relax outdoor masking requirements, and Virginia officials said they are reviewing the CDC guidance.
Federal health officials said Tuesday that fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors when walking, jogging or biking, or dining with friends at outdoor restaurants. The guidance also says that even unvaccinated individuals may forego masks when walking, jogging or biking outdoors with household members. Officials cautioned that crowded outdoor settings still pose risks and urged both the vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear masks when with strangers or in large groups.
Vaccinations in Maryland have slowed dramatically over the past two weeks, with the average number of doses administered daily dropping more than 12 percent since April 14, according to The Post’s tracker.
The drop is far more pronounced in Maryland than in Virginia, where the average daily doses administered essentially plateaued, or in D.C., where the rate increased by 5 percent over the same time period, data shows.
With 43 percent of residents having received at least their first shot, the state has started shifting its vaccination strategy. Starting Saturday, the preregistration system for Maryland’s mass vaccination sites will be replaced with a direct scheduling platform. The state’s 13th mass site will open Friday at a Howard County shopping mall.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) will review the latest CDC guidance to see if it requires changes to his outdoor mask mandate. Currently in Virginia, people must wear masks outdoors only if they cannot stay six feet apart from people outside their household. The mandate does not apply to runners or others exercising unless they are in a group or passing through a group.
“The Governor will continue to follow the CDC, as he has throughout this pandemic,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a written statement.
Throughout the region, the supply of vaccine is starting to match or exceed demand, after months where people who were eager to be vaccinated had to wait to become eligible or to snag an appointment.
Fairfax County announced Wednesday that it would expand eligibility to all residents 16 and older, and that “there is enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.” The county touted walk-in appointments at the Tysons Community Vaccination Center Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the former Lord & Taylor department store at 7950 Tysons Corner Center in McLean.
Virginia reported 1,120 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and 11 new deaths. Maryland reported 1,002 cases and 21 deaths and the District reported 62 cases and four deaths. The seve-day average for new cases per 100,000 residents was 12.4 in the District, 15.85 in Maryland and 12.63 in Virginia.
Laura Vozzella and Antonio Olivo contributed to this report.
The TSA wanted 6,000 new officers by summer. Most positions are unfilled as airlines expect a passenger surge.