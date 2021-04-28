People who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks while outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.
Local governments may impose stricter rules on dining if they choose, and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said the state’s most-populous jurisdiction would keep masking, distancing and capacity restrictions in place for outdoor dining.
Statewide, people still must wear masks in indoor commercial and public spaces and on public transportation. But Hogan said some coronavirus precautions could be lifted “in the weeks ahead” as vaccination rates keep climbing and caseloads continue to decline.
“The fastest way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said at a news conference in Annapolis. “If you have been on the fence or have been waiting, now is the time to go out and get your shot.”
Federal health officials said Tuesday that fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors when walking, jogging or biking, or dining with friends at outdoor restaurants. Hogan said the state’s guidance applies to all people because the state does not have a way to enforce a mask mandate on only the unvaccinated. He emphasized that anyone who has not received the vaccine is “still in danger of hospitalization and death.”
The federal guidance also says that even unvaccinated individuals may forgo masks when walking, jogging or biking outdoors with household members. CDC officials cautioned that crowded outdoor settings still pose risks and urged both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated to wear masks when in large groups where distancing is not possible.
D.C. has not announced whether it will relax outdoor masking requirements, and Virginia officials said they are reviewing the CDC guidance.
Vaccinations in Maryland have slowed dramatically over the past two weeks, with the average number of doses administered daily dropping more than 12 percent since April 14, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.
That drop is far more pronounced than in Virginia, where the average daily doses administered essentially plateaued, or in D.C., where the rate decreased by 4 percent over the same time period, data shows.
With 43 percent of Maryland residents — and at least 60 percent of eligible adults — having received at least their first shot, according to state data, Maryland has started shifting its vaccination strategy away from preregistration queues to walk-up clinics and widespread availability.
Starting Saturday, the preregistration system for Maryland’s mass vaccination sites will be replaced with a direct scheduling platform. The state’s 13th mass site will open Friday at a Howard County shopping mall.
“We’ve now entered that new phase,” Hogan said. “We’re running out of people. We’re trying to find them where they are.”
Citing ongoing Pfizer vaccine trials involving children ages 12 to 15, and the federal regulatory review process, Hogan said he hopes the state will be able to start vaccinating that age group by the end of June. Right now, only people 16 and older are eligible. Pharmaceutical companies and some federal experts have suggested younger teens could start getting inoculated by the fall.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) will review the CDC guidance to see if it requires changes to his mask mandate. Virginia requires masks outdoors when people cannot stay six feet apart from those outside their household. The mandate does not apply to runners or others exercising unless they are in or passing through a group. “The Governor will continue to follow the CDC, as he has throughout this pandemic,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a written statement.
Throughout the region, the supply of vaccine doses is starting to match or exceed demand, after months in which people who were eager to be vaccinated had to wait to become eligible or to snag an appointment.
Fairfax County announced Wednesday that it would expand eligibility to all residents 16 and older, and that “there is enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated.” The county touted walk-in appointments at the Tysons Community Vaccination Center available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the former Lord & Taylor department store at 7950 Tysons Corner Center in McLean.
Virginia reported 1,120 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 11 new deaths. Maryland reported 1,002 cases and 21 deaths, and the District reported 62 cases and four deaths. The seven-day average for new cases per 100,000 residents was 12 in the District, 15.85 in Maryland and 12.63 in Virginia.
In the District, hospitalizations have averaged between 180 and 200 people for more than a month, though caseloads have generally declined, according to The Post’s tracking of CDC and local data. The D.C. government website showed a 3.3 percent test positivity rate as of Wednesday.
In Virginia, hospital admissions for coronavirus have slowly declined in recent days to 965 patients. The test positivity rate, widely viewed as a measure of how much the virus is spreading in the community, was at 5.4 percent Wednesday, lower than a week ago and roughly matching the rate in October before the fall surge.
In Maryland, hospitalizations have also been receding for the past two weeks, with 1,351 people admitted as of Wednesday. The state’s positivity rate has also generally been marching downward and stood at 4.1 percent on Tuesday, the latest day available.
Antonio Olivo, Rebecca Tan and Laura Vozzella contributed to this report.