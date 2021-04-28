In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) will review the CDC guidance to see if it requires changes to his mask mandate. Virginia requires masks outdoors when people cannot stay six feet apart from those outside their household. The mandate does not apply to runners or others exercising unless they are in or passing through a group. “The Governor will continue to follow the CDC, as he has throughout this pandemic,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said in a written statement.