He said the “trend” of outages, which some residents have said happen multiple times a day, happen despite weather conditions being clear with little wind. As such, he says the company is going to put animal guards on every transformer where contact could cause disruption.

He says the guards are essentially covers that stop birds and squirrels from touching the terminals. He says the company hopes to have the guards installed by the end of the year.

___

Information from: Carroll County Times , http://www.carrollcountytimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD