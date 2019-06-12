BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Medical System has elected a former chief of staff to a governor as chairman of its board of directors and a retired federal judge as vice chair.

The system said in a news release that James DiPaula Jr. was elected chairman of its board of directors and retired Judge Alexander Williams Jr. as vice chair. DiPaula was the state budget secretary and chief of staff to then-Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.

Their elections came a week after the Baltimore Sun reported that four top executives had resigned amid an ongoing investigation into board financial arrangements that led Baltimore’s previous mayor, Catherine Pugh, to resign in May. Three other members also resigned last month, including the former board chairman.

DiPaula says he regrets “the poor decisions which have jeopardized confidence in the system.”

