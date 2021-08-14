Staff Sgt. Summer was recently named the nation’s “Military Dog of the Year” in the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, after being nominated by Jones. The win puts her in the running along with six other canines for the contest’s top title of American Hero Dog, according to a news release. The finalists came from a field of more than 400 nominees, and voting is underway for the highest honor at herodogawards.org. Anyone can vote once a day until 3 p.m. Sept. 7.