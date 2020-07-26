A preliminary state police investigation determined that Austin failed to stop for a red traffic signal in his truck while traveling northbound on Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, the release said. His pickup collided with a car making a turn onto a cross street after traveling southbound on the highway.
The two people in the car died at the scene. They are Michael Hethmon, 66, of Upper Marlboro, and the driver, a 49-year-old woman from Upper Marlboro whose name was withheld by police pending the notification of family members.
The police said speed, failure to obey a traffic control device and driver impairment were factors in the crash, and that additional charges are possible. Austin’s online court records, accessed on Sunday, didn’t identify an attorney representing him.
