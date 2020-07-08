Williams is wanted in connection with the May 30 shooting death of Christopher Markquell Smith, 22, in Edgewood, Maryland, state police Maj. Timothy Sanzi told The Providence Journal.
Maryland authorities developed information that Williams had fled to Rhode Island after the shooting, according to the statement.
The case was not listed in online state court records and it was unclear if he had an attorney.
