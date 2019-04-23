A school bus drives by the remains of the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring soon after the explosion and fire that killed 7 there in August 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Nearly three years after an explosion destroyed two apartment buildings and killed seven people in Silver Spring, staff of the National Transportation Safety Board say a failed gas vent caused the explosion.

The failure allowed gas to build up “to an explosive level” inside a basement meter room until it encountered “an ignition source” that sparked the blast, the NTSB said in its report to the agency’s board during a meeting Tuesday.

The vent was owned by Washington Gas and was its responsibility, chief NTSB investigator Rachael Gunaratnam said. But there were other breakdowns that also contributed to the tragedy. Despite numerous instances of people smelling gas in the days and weeks before the explosion, neither Kay Management, which runs the apartments, nor firefighters notified Washington Gas, Gunaratnam said.

Kay Management changed the lock to the meter room without making a new key available to the fire department as required by law, Gunaratnam said. In responding to a call about the smell of gas, firefighters were unable to get into the meter room. After prying the door partially open and not detecting gas, she said, firefighters left.

“Six times in the weeks and months preceding the accident, residents reported a natural gas smell to Kay Management,” NTSB Chairman Robert L Sumwalt wrote in his opening statement. “In each case, maintenance staff reported that they did not detect gas or attributed the smell to the painting of apartments.

“Two weeks before the accident, a resident called 9-1-1 to report a gas odor. The fire department, unable to access the accident building’s basement meter room, did not detect gas.



In 2016, stuffed animal toys attached to the fence at the sight of the explosion at the Flower Branch Apartment complex, where five adults and two children died. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

“On August 10, the night of the accident, the same resident again smelled gas; but before he could act, the explosion occurred.”

Lawsuits over the Aug. 10, 2016, explosion at Flower Branch Apartments have pitted dozens of low-income, Spanish-speaking residents against Kay Management and Washington Gas. The blast killed five adults and two children, eight-year-old Deibi Morales and 3-year-old Fernando Hernandez. More than 30 people were injured, and more than 100 displaced.

The lawsuits have been stalled while the NTSB finished its investigation, a delay that has frustrated both victims and local officials. The federal agency has defended the delay, saying thorough investigations take time and citing staffing issues, including the sudden retirement last year of the investigator in charge of the Silver Spring inquiry.

Any NTSB conclusion about the explosion’s cause would be restricted by law from use as evidence in court, lawyers say. But the agency’s prolonged investigation has hindered the legal process in other ways. For one thing, the NTSB has custody of physical evidence — such as burned wreckage of gas lines and meters — that attorneys in the lawsuits want their own experts to examine.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Read more:

Two young fire victims were buddies. One loved Spider-Man, the other Minions.

Melissa Brannen’s abductor will be freed from prison after nearly 30 years

Montgomery County schools to hire firm to help investigate issues surrounding sexual assault case

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news