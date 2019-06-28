

A Flower Branch Apartment resident carries groceries past the damaged units at the complex about a month after the August 2016 explosion. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

First, Patrick Francisque saw a white flash. Then time seemed to slow, as a shock wave traveled from the exploding apartment building to the car, shattering passenger-side windows and scattering glass around him.

“There were white flames all over the apartment,” Francisque told investigators.

Adrien Boye, who lived on the building’s third floor, had arrived home from his job at Starbucks a short time earlier. Boye didn’t smell anything on his way in the door, he told investigators. But when he left the apartment moments later to take out the trash, he smelled gas. The odor grew stronger as he approached the basement.

He never made it to the dumpster.

The eyewitness accounts are part of a detailed reconstruction of the deadly explosion that killed seven people — including two small children — at the Flower Branch Apartments in Silver Spring on Aug. 10, 2016.

In a report released this month, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board explained how they concluded in April that faulty Washington Gas equipment probably caused the tragedy. The gas company, which participated in the probe, has disputed the finding, which is based on extensive interviews, examinations of the blast site and experiments that tested how gas equipment might fail.

The day after the explosion, which injured more than 30 people and displaced more than 100, investigators for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives examined the smoking remains of the crumbled brick buildings.

Their findings were turned over to the NTSB, which probes significant pipeline accidents as well as transportation-related disasters.

Investigators zeroed in on a room in the building’s basement. Its ceiling appeared to have heaved upward, and the concrete floor above had flipped over onto itself, as if shoved from below. Walls and doors on higher floors had blown outward as the blast wave passed.





That basement room, investigators concluded, was where the blast originated. It housed a bank of Washington Gas meters. And it is where, Boye told them, the gas smell was coming from in the moments before the blast.

Only two weeks earlier, Boye — who lived with his mother, his sister and her two children — had called 911 about a similar odor, the report said. Several firefighters responded. But their gas detector showed nothing, even when they pried the locked basement door open enough to insert it, the firefighters told the NTSB. They left without calling the gas company.

Neither Boye nor Francisque could be reached for comment.

If the explosion came from the basement room, investigators said, there could be various potential causes. Gasoline-powered maintenance equipment was stored there. And there was the possibility of something criminal — a clandestine drug lab or arson.

But ATF investigators soon ruled out these scenarios. The room had been frequented by apartment maintenance workers; they reasoned a drug lab would have been noticed. A half-full gasoline container was found after the explosion, but its cap remained in place. And a security guard for the complex had armed the basement’s alarm about 9 o’clock that evening.

“Had somebody entered the meter room prior to the explosion, the alarm would have sounded and recorded the violation,” ATF investigators said in their report.

Investigators concluded that escaped natural gas had built up in the room and somehow ignited. That theory meant the potential culprits were the gas meters and related equipment that lined one wall, the piping that led to those meters and a gas-powered hot water heater that also occupied the room. The explosion had destroyed it all.

Still, among the twisted and broken pipes, investigators found key evidence. They noticed gas piping going into the hot water heater was largely intact, and a length of pipe that included the gas shut-off valve was still attached.

The end of the pipe section was broken completely, but lab work confirmed the break was “consistent with overstress separation.” In other words, it probably came apart in the explosion, not beforehand.

In contrast, in piping associated with the gas meters, ATF investigators found a disconnected threaded fitting that appeared undamaged. Had the explosion torn the fitting apart, investigators theorized, the threads would have been stripped or deformed.

The fitting was meant to connect a vent pipe to regulators, which reduce the pressure of gas coming into a building. If a regulator leaks or fails, the vent pipe is supposed to carry gas safely outdoors, where it can dissipate.

ATF investigators surmised that the fitting had been disconnected before the blast. That meant a failed regulator could have allowed gas to accumulate inside the basement. Still, ATF investigators classified the explosion’s cause as undetermined, and left further investigation to the NTSB.



Children and their caretakers walk by damaged units of Flower Branch Apartments, in September 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The disconnected vent pipe turned the regulators into prime suspects. But they’d been made of metal alloys that melted in the more than 1,220 degree heat caused by the explosion. Components, such as leather diaphragms, had literally gone up in smoke.

Proving one of the regulators had failed turned out to be beyond the NTSB’s reach.

Instead, investigators tried to answer other questions. How likely were such regulators, installed in the 1950s, to have problems? If one did fail, could it have caused such an explosion?

Data provided by Washington Gas helped provide answers. The utility company had replaced about 11,000 old regulators during the previous five years because of environmental concerns raised by their use of mercury. But the company also replaced more than 600 mercury regulators found to be leaking through their casings or “weeping” through their vents.

NTSB investigators tested similar regulators to see how quickly gas escaped in various types of failures. In one test, investigators duct-taped a pin across an internal valve to simulate an obstruction that would prevent it from closing properly.

They knew that three hours had passed between 8:42 p.m., when the last maintenance person locked the basement room without smelling gas, and the 11:51 p.m. explosion. Could a failed regulator leak enough gas to create an explosive atmosphere during that time?

Investigators discovered that even in a relatively low-leakage scenario, the average concentration of gas in the room would have reached an explosive level in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

An electrical arc from equipment in the room could have provided ignition, as could burners that powered the hot water heater.

The “probable cause” of the explosion, investigators concluded, “was the failure of an indoor mercury service regulator with an unconnected vent line that allowed natural gas into the meter room where it accumulated and ignited from an unknown ignition source.”

When Boye, the witness who smelled the gas, heard and felt the explosion, he was approaching the dumpster. He hurried back to the building.

“I almost like got crazy because like my family was there, my mom and sisters,” he told investigators. He made his way through flames, and as he climbed the staircase, he encountered his family members descending barefoot across the burning debris.

“It was like people screaming and — and my sister was trying to help like, you know, people on the second floor, like those two kids,” he said, apparently referring to the children who died. “But, you know, but she didn’t have access.”



A bus drives by a destroyed Flower Branch Apartments building. A fire there killed seven and displaced about 100 in 2016. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Those who died in the explosion were found in apartments closest to the basement meter room, the NTSB says. Autopsy reports indicated they died from the blast’s impact or intense heat.

Washington Gas officials have disputed the NTSB’s conclusions. In their own report, they said the threaded vent pipe fitting also was blown apart by the explosion. The utility speculated that a secondary explosion was to blame for the concrete floor pushing up from the meter room. Officials argued that piping that served the hot water heater was a likely cause of leaking gas.

Lt. William Olin, a Montgomery County Fire explosive investigator who participated in the inquiry, wrote in his own report that Washington Gas at times “treated meetings and interviews more like a court room cross examination than a joint investigation.”

Lawsuits over the explosion have pitted dozens of poor, mostly Spanish-speaking residents against Washington Gas and Kay Management, which runs the apartment complex.

A trial date has been set for December.

