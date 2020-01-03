In 1970, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Public Information Act. Like the Freedom of Information Act, its more well-known federal counterpart, the PIA gives citizens the right to access many public documents, theoretically within 30 days. In 2015, the state also created a Public Access Ombudsman and Public Information Act Compliance Board, hoping to give people and agencies fighting over public information requests a way to make peace without going to court.

But on Dec. 27, the ombudsman and the review board released a joint report that said their offices were “falling far short of their real potential” and compliance with the current records law “as a practical matter is largely optional.”

“Experience teaches that all too often, extraneous considerations such as political sensitivity, controversy, [and] fear of public criticism … will dictate many PIA outcomes, making problems such as unlawful delay, wrongful denials, and refusal to compromise,” according to the 54-page report.

The report recommended the ombudsman, who can only mediate disputes, and the review board, which can only issue decisions in cases involving records processing fees of more than $350, be given more resources and the authority to issue binding decisions on PIA disputes.

The recommendations come after officials reviewed the 800 disputes submitted to the ombudsman between 2016 and 2019, and found more than 25 percent “have outstanding issues at the conclusion of mediation,” according to the report.

The offices should have two additional full-time staff members, the report said, and the board should be able to issue decisions in all cases after mediation, rather than the current mandate to only referee record requests involving processing fees topping $350.

In an interview, ombudsman Lisa Kershner said there are “countless ways people can conceivably get lost” in the open records process.

She said agencies might not respond to requests in a timely fashion and, in 20 percent of disputes she received, an agency did not respond to a records request at all. Meanwhile, taking disputes to court is expensive.

“I’m trying to highlight some systemic deficiencies that work against the law operating as it was intended,” she said. “It could be operating a lot better. . . . It’s not living up to its potential.”

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, said the office supports “some sort of expanded jurisdiction” for the board but was waiting for possible draft legislation before weighing in further.

Del. Brooke E. Lierman ­(D-Baltimore), who requested the report from the ombudsman, said she was planning legislation that “draws heavily” from its recommendations.

“We believe transparency strengthens the democratic process,” she said. “It gives people more belief in the government. Today, it’s easier to comply than ever if the correct systems are in place.”

Rignal Baldwin V, a Baltimore attorney who said he has filed “hundreds” of PIA requests in the past five years, said the current process poses obstacles to those seeking documents, particularly those without legal expertise or money to pay for it.

He said many public offices mistakenly believe records belong to them. Transparency should be the default, he said.

“When you ask a government what they’re up to, and they say, ‘Nothing, go away,’ that is not an appropriate response,” he said. “I’m their client.”

Some officials, however, said certain PIA requests can be burdensome for smaller agencies.

Gerald K. Widdoes, chief deputy of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, said the office received more than 600 PIA requests between July 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019. He said one request came from a convicted murderer who sought records that amounted to more than 1,000 pages and 100 DVDs.

Widdoes called requests like these a “huge nightmare for a small or midsized agency.”

“I understand why they want it,” he said. “It’s a huge amount of time to sit there and go through all that. . . . It’s a conundrum.”

Kyle Ann Ross, a Baltimore writer whose public comments were included in the report, said she has struggled with PIA requests since December 2018, when she sought records related to a police shooting that occurred more than 40 years ago.

“We consent to be governed,” she said. “We need to know what our government is doing.”

