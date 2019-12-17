A representative of the other defendant, apartment complex landlord Kay Management, did not immediately return a message requesting comment. The settlement was first reported by Fox 5 DC.

The lawsuits over the Aug. 10, 2016, explosion at Flower Branch Apartments have pitted dozens of low-income, Spanish-speaking residents against their landlord and the complex’s supplier of natural gas.

The blast injured more than 30 people and displaced more than 100. Many people lost all of their possessions, including clothing, furniture, important documents and cash, according to the lawsuits.

In April, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that a failed gas regulator and a disconnected vent line — equipment owned and operated by Washington Gas — were responsible for the tragedy and probably allowed gas to build up “to an explosive level” in a basement meter room. Washington Gas disputed that finding, saying the NTSB did not look closely enough at other potential causes.

NTSB officials said other breakdowns also contributed to the blast. Despite numerous instances of people smelling gas in the weeks before the explosion, neither Kay Management nor firefighters notified the gas company. And Kay Management changed the meter room lock without making a new key available to the fire department, as is required by law, the NTSB said.

In an order issued in September, the Maryland Public Service Commission demanded the utility explain what happened to a 10-year program to replace all indoor mercury gas regulators by 2013. The commission also ordered the utility to say why, if the regulators were not replaced, it should not face a civil penalty. That proceeding remains ongoing.

One of the plaintiffs’ lawyers, Cary Joshi, told The Washington Post last year the lawsuits would come down to which defendant was responsible — or, if the gas company and landlord were both responsible, in what proportions.

On Tuesday, Joshi, said the lawsuits were “settled to the satisfaction of all of the parties” but that she was “not at liberty” to provide more details.

Joshi called it a “global settlement,” meaning the case was resolved for all involved. “There are more than 150 plaintiffs involved, so it’s an ongoing process,” she said.