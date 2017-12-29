This parking garage on a Bethesda military base has angered neighbors, who complain about its bright lights and massive size. (Rachel Siegel/TWP)

Judith Wortman said she hadn’t heard a word about a massive parking garage getting built in her neighborhood when she first saw the “deep hole in the ground” last year.

Wortman lives across the street from Naval Support Activity Bethesda, which contains Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. At first, she assumed the construction would turn out a few more surface-level parking spaces for the hospital across Jones Bridge Road. Then the walls went up, and up, and up.

Soon the 650-space garage stood six levels tall. Then the lights went on. Bright illumination from the garage shines through her living room windows from nightfall until daybreak, she said.

“When Walter Reed moved here, they promised to be a good neighbor to the community,” said Wortman, who has lived in her home for 44 years. “It was our understanding that they would consider us in any of their plans that they would have in the future.”

Several other residents of this quiet Bethesda neighborhood said they, too, are disturbed by the parking structure. But they declined to be quoted, citing privacy concerns.

Jeremy Brooks, a spokesman for Naval Support Activity Bethesda, said the lights are on all night for security. Brooks said other locations on the base were considered for the garage, but they were disqualified because of geological and historical preservation issues, among other reasons.

The lot near Jones Bridge Road was chosen because there was already designated parking nearby and because the area was within walking distance for hospital employees, Brooks said.

A statement on the garage’s potential environmental impact was made available for public comment and presented at local events and to homeowners associations.

But Brooks acknowledged that neighbors across Jones Bridge Road “were not explicitly notified” that the lights would be on all night.

The garage, officially called Building 57, opened in mid-October.

Wortman and her neighbors said it resembles a NASA launch site. They joke that the walls are so tall you could project a movie on them.

Wortman said she is sure the garage has decreased her property value. “I don’t know why anybody would buy a house that looks right onto a garage,” she said.

Shortly after the garage opened, an employee of the base told some nearby homeowners that there was a chance the lights could be dimmed or shut off late at night.

That turned out not to be true, which only added to the residents’ frustration.

Brooks said the employee, whom he would not identify, “was not authorized to speak on behalf of the installation.”

He said officials on the base want to do a better job communicating in the future. Twice in the past seven months, the facility has invited neighbors onto the base or contacted them at their homes to talk through concerns, Brooks said.

“Because of the ongoing construction on the base, and with the nature of how the entire Bethesda area is growing, we know that keeping the lines open to hear our neighbors is critical,” Brooks said.

Neighborhood residents said they know change is inevitable, although they still hope there is a way to mitigate the impact of the garage lights on their lives.

They enjoyed unobstructed views of the sunset before the garage was built. Old-timers can recall a much more innocent era, years ago, when the base wasn’t closed off and they could walk onto the complex to visit McDonald’s or the post office.

“I love this area, but things are happening and changes are happening, and you expect them,” Wortman said. “But you want accommodations when there are changes made, so it’s less disruptive.”