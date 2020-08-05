Not only did Maryland miss the deadline, the letter said, but it “ranks last and far behind the other States,” having inspected only 55 percent of its nursing homes by the end of July.

“It is absolutely critical that you immediately prioritize the health and safety of your state’s nursing home residents by completing the Trump Administration’s required inspections for all certified nursing homes in Maryland,” wrote Seema Verma, director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Hogan spokesman Michael Ricci disputed the figures in the letter, which was first reported by the Baltimore Sun. Ricci said Maryland informed CMS on Monday that it has inspected 75 percent of its nursing homes and plans to complete the remaining surveys in the next two weeks.

“It was the White House and Administrator Verma that praised Maryland for our early and aggressive actions to address nursing home outbreaks, including first-in-the-nation strike teams, which they recommended that other states emulate, and even emulated themselves at the federal level,” Ricci said. “With Maryland reporting its lowest positivity rate on record today, we suggest the administration focus its time and energy on states experiencing spikes and outbreaks instead of launching inaccurate and baseless attacks.”

According to the letter, surveying three quarters of all nursing homes still means that Maryland is last in the country; as of July 1, Verma wrote, the next-lowest state had inspected 80 percent of its nursing homes.

“While I am pleased that Maryland estimates completion of these inspections soon, this is almost one month after the deadline and time is of the essence,” she added.

Hogan and the Trump administration have traded criticisms repeatedly during the course of the pandemic. Hogan, who on Wednesday completed his term as chairman of the National Governors Association, has blasted the White House for failing to send more aid to states and launch a national testing strategy.

On Tuesday, he announced the formation of a “compact” of seven states that would buy testing kits en masse, in hopes of spurring faster and greater production of rapid coronavirus tests.

The federal government ordered states on March 23 to survey all certified skilled nursing facilities to check for adequate infection control measures. In June, the government set a deadline of July 31 for them to do so.

Maryland suspended in-person inspections for over a month at the start of the pandemic, citing shortages in protective equipment for inspectors.

Once inspections resumed, the state identified infection-control deficiencies at multiple facilities. In early June, the state released nine inspection reports in response to a public information request. Four of the nine facilities, which were inspected in April and May, were not in compliance with state and federal guidelines for the pandemic.

Maryland also has imposed heavy fines on at least two nursing homes for missteps in responding to the coronavirus crisis: Pleasant View nursing home in Carroll County, which was the site of one of the state’s earliest nursing home outbreaks, and Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata, where employees said they were asked to work without protective equipment.

