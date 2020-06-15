Fran Phillips, the state’s deputy secretary for public health, said the rate of compliance for reporting was about 50 percent before the state started issuing fines. She said it was 98 percent on Saturday.
“We wanted to know where the vulnerabilities were,” Phillips said. “It was super super important that we got compliance.”
Nearly 12,000 staff and residents at Maryland long-term care facilities have contracted the virus, said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman. More than 1,700 have died.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Washington Post.