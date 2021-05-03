“Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Monday in a statement announcing the new program.
Michael Ricci, a Hogan spokesman, did not immediately respond to questions about asking what percentage of Maryland’s 99,000 or so state employees have not been vaccinated. As of Monday, the state’s vaccine dashboard said nearly 3 million residents, or about 49 percent of the population, had received at least one shot of the vaccine.
Maryland’s announcement comes as vaccination rates begin to slow in rural parts of the state, mirroring a nationwide trend.
Last week, West Virginia, an early leader in the vaccination race, said it will offer young residents $100 savings bonds to get vaccinated. Connecticut, in collaboration with a restaurant trade group, is providing free drinks for vaccinated residents at certain restaurants.
In January, Virginia announced that it would be offering inmates in state-run prisons some incentives to get vaccinated, including free credits to call or email loved ones, and a package of commissary items like snacks.
Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator, said in an interview last week that the state is considering similar incentive programs for members of the general public. One option could be giving away free food or a unique experience, he said, adding that one of his colleagues in New York was vaccinated at the Natural History Museum, under the big blue whale, and his family got tickets for a future visit.
Avula said state officials are “in the brainstorming phase” and may look to part with private businesses to offer incentives. D.C. officials say they are studying the option as well.
While a few local governments across the country are working to entice the vaccine-wary — Harris County, Tx., is spending $250,000 on gifts like concert tickets and bobbleheads, for example — most are still relying public communications to encourage more people to get their shot, said Mark Ritacco, government affairs director for the National Association for Counties.
One issue, Ritacco said, is that it’s not immediately clear whether pandemic-related federal relief, including dollars from the American Rescue Plan, can be used to fund financial incentives to get the vaccine.
“This equation of supply outstripping demand is so new that counties have not yet determined how they’ll go forward,” Ritacco said Monday. “It was only two to three weeks ago that county officials were saying they needed more vaccine.”
Michael Sanderson, executive director for the Maryland Association of Counties, said he’s not aware of counties in the state offering incentives for the vaccine.
Some local employers have offered perks for their staff to be inoculated, including nursing homes and grocery stores. Both Trader Joe’s and Aldi announced in January that it would give employees a bonus equivalent to up to four hours of pay to get fully vaccinated.
Around the region, the number of new daily coronavirus cases and deaths continues to inch downward.
In the District, the seven-day average of new daily infections per 100,000 residents has dropped t0 10.63. This is about the same as in late October, before the fall and winter surge, which peaked in January with about 45 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.
In Maryland, the seven-day average is at 13.46, about where it was in February, before an early-spring spike, and also on par with numbers from last October.
In Virginia, where the winter spike peaked at 64 new daily cases per 100,000 people, the seven-day average for new daily cases has dropped to 11.70 per 100,000, a number last seen in early October.
While reporting often falls off over the weekend and then increases during the week, Monday’s numbers were still remarkably low: 611 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia, 520 in Maryland and 48 in the District. Neither Maryland nor D.C. reported any new deaths, and Virginia logged a relatively low 16.
All three jurisdictions have started easing some restrictions, and starting May 15, restaurants in Virginia can again sell alcohol after midnight. As many as 1,000 people will be allowed to attend shows at entertainment venues and the number of people allowed at social gatherings will increase to 250 for outdoor setting and 100 for indoor gatherings.
Also, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) last week aligned the state’s mask mandate with the CDC’s more relaxed guidelines, which say that people who’ve been vaccinated don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd.
But Northam has not followed Hogan’s almost complete repeal of mask-wearing outdoors in Maryland, which excludes large-scale, ticketed events and comes with a recommendation that those who are unvaccinated still keep their faces covered.
Local officials in Northern Virginia and public health experts hailed Virginia’s more cautious approach, while also warning that there is bound to be confusion in the region over who should be wearing a mask and where.
“I guess the challenge is: If you put it in the hands of individuals to determine who is vaccinated and who is not, that’s when it gets ugly,” said Jeff C. McKay (D), the chair of Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors. “At the end of the day, it’s a trust issue.”
Amanda Castel, an epidemiologist specializing in infectious diseases at George Washington University, said the increasing rate of vaccinations in the region offers hope that more shutdown restrictions will soon be lifted. But, she said, “the road to lifting those restrictions is variable depending on where you live.”
More densely populated communities, such as the District and its suburbs, should be more prudent about reopening, Castel said, warning that the rates of infections are still where they were in the early fall and that a host of more transmissible virus variants in the region make it more likely for someone to become infected.
“We’re still not at a fantastic place,” Castel said. “We still have a large proportion of people who haven’t gotten the vaccine. We still have children who can’t get vaccinated. We still have a lot of different factors to look at and to monitor and measure before we can really go back and say: ‘Okay, society can fully reopen.’ ”
Jenna Portnoy contributed to this report.
Suspected false positives stirred concern about coronavirus tests as Maryland officials pressed to use them