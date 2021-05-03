All state employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible. To receive the incentive, employees must provide proof of vaccination and agree to receive all subsequent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster vaccinations within 18 months of being fully vaccinated.
The incentive is retroactive, so state employees who already have been fully vaccinated will be eligible. People who refuse subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations, after receiving the vaccination incentive, will be required to repay the $100.
According to official CDC data, 62% of Marylanders 18 and older, and 84.8% of Marylanders 65 and older, have received a COVID-19 vaccine.