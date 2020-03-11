In December, a 39-year-old man filed a complaint with the department alleging Brown, an acquaintance, had revealed a handgun then grabbed him and threatened him with the weapon during a confrontation in October, Salisbury police said in its statement. The argument began over payment for work being done on Brown’s car, State Police added.
The state agency opened a criminal investigation, and Brown was placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation, Salisbury police said.
He was suspended without pay Tuesday following the indictment, the statement said.
