“This incident has forever changed me as a person, a father and a police officer, as I’ll hopefully resume my career,” Moris told the judge, according to WTOP.
Video of Moris’ arrest of 19-year-old Arnaldo Andres Pesoa outside a McDonald’s went viral in 2019. The video shows the plainclothes officer kneeing Pesoa’s head into the sidewalk as Pesoa lies prone on his stomach.
Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy told the station he thought the sentence was “consistent with a similarly situated defendant charged with this kind of an offense with no record.”
Moris remains on administrative leave while an internal investigation into the incident proceeds, a police spokesman told The Washington Post on Monday.
