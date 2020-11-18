Officers with the unit located Braddy and tried to arrest hism in Laurel in Prince George’s County. According to the news release, Braddy began shooting at the Montgomery County police officers, who returned fire and killed him.
The wounded officer was identified by the department as Detective Donnie Oaks, a 20-year veteran. Oaks underwent surgery Tuesday night and is hospitalized in table condition.
The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the incident. .
