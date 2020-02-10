He says he’s directed his Field Enforcement Division to take more aggressive action by prohibiting the sale of disposable electronic smoking devices with flavors other than tobacco or menthol.
The comptroller’s office says license checks and product inspections will begin immediately. Franchot says he hopes retailers will pull the products off their shelves voluntarily.
