“We encourage them to get this third shot and for health care providers to begin administering them as soon as possible,” Schrader said in a news release issued Friday evening.
Earlier Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
The CDC guidance followed a late Thursday announcement from U.S. regulators saying transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of those vaccines.