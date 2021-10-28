That age group continues to have higher uninsured rates. The new state financial assistance will bring down premium costs significantly for people in that age group.
The measure sponsored by Sen. Brian Feldman and Del. Ken Kerr created a two-year pilot program offering premium assistance to people ages 18 to 34 who earn up to about $50,000, or those earning between 138% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
For example, a 28-year-old earning $30,000 a year could sign up for a gold health care plan in 2022 for as little as $1 a month for a plan that previously would have cost $70 a month.
People can check for potential plans online at marylandhealthconnection.gov