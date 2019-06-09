CUMBERLAND, Md. — Authorities say a Maryland inmate is dead after violence involving a cluster of criminals on a prison exercise yard.

Maryland State Police said Sunday 33-year-old inmate Herbert Mayes was dead where he fell inside the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Homicide investigators are looking into what happened Saturday afternoon when Mayes was involved in a scuffle involving six other inmates, who all were taken into police custody.

Mayes’ body is being autopsied to determine what killed him.

