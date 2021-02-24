Assateague officials said in a Facebook post Tuesday that, despite several hours of work, crews were unable to move the whale, which is estimated to weigh about 30 tons.
“It proved beyond the capabilities of our equipment to move it out of the surf zone,” officials wrote, adding that removal efforts might resume Wednesday.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologists have taken tissue samples from the carcass in an effort to determine cause of death. Officials said there were no obvious physical signs of a non-natural death.
