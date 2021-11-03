There will be several options for children to get vaccinated.
All local school systems have agreed to facilitate clinics across the state in coordination with local health departments. Maryland health officials also have worked with the state’s pediatric advisory group to enable pediatricians and family physicians to provide vaccines in their offices. The state’s pharmacies also will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for children.
The state of Maryland will provide staffing to school systems and local jurisdictions. The state also is deploying the Vaccine Equity Task Force to ensure equitable access for families in underserved communities and hard to reach areas, the governor’s office said.