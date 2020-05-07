Goodman, 70, rusty but glad to be out playing in a trio of friends, was also mindful that the world hasn’t seen the last of this or other pandemics like it.

“They’re always out there. They’re always changing, and new ones are coming up. It’s something we have lived with and we’re going to keep living with from now on,” said Goodman, a retired physician. “I think it would be a good idea to be better prepared for it than we were.”

Two hundred and forty-one golfers booked tee times at the public course in Urbana after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) began easing stay-at-home orders. The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maryland reached 29,374 on Thursday, the highest in the D.C. area. The state also reported 1,503 virus-related deaths.

Maryland had been one of three states to keep golf courses closed, and owners have been frustrated seeing their usual customers playing in neighboring states.

“I’m just so glad he opened them up now,” said Rob Frumkin, 67, a former Bureau of Labor Statistics employee who joined Goodman and Jeff Nelson, 67, retirees who reside near Olney. “It’s good that I’m able to go out and walk and run, but now I can do this.”

The sky was flawless, and the fairways and greens were bright with morning dew as a cool breeze rippled the flags on the pins. But much had changed at the course, and in their lives.

Frumkin said he spent most of his quarantine jogging, scanning old pictures and meeting — “clandestinely” — with his grandchildren in a park. His wife, Maureen, a retired nurse wouldn’t let him go out to the grocery stores because of a long-term health condition and the threat of his catching a potentially deadly infection.

“I’ve been very nervous about it,” Frumkin said of the virus.

Early birds who reserved tee times close to the 7 a.m. opening had to wait 30 minutes or so because of a light frost, which can damage the grass if people walk or ride carts across the surface before it melts.

Andrew Surette, the club’s golf pro, signed people in at a podium set up outside the entrance to the clubhouse, instead of inside. Near the clubhouse door was a hand sanitizing station, with signs advising people to clean their hands and don masks before entering.

Guests, wearing masks and sometimes rubber gloves, waited in line, spaced six feet apart from each other for safety. Everyone was required to sign a code-of-conduct form, which required golfers to wear masks in or around the clubhouse and practice social distancing on the course, and a legal waiver acknowledging risk and releasing the club from liability because of an accident or contracting the disease.

Formalities over, players traded their rubber gloves for leather ones designed to grip a golf club, and headed to the first tee.

“Everyone is over the moon that golf is back,” Surette, 30, of Boonesboro, said.

Robert Sturges, the course’s owner, said about the only thing that benefited during the 44-day closure was the turf, which enjoyed a healthy amount of rain and sunshine without any human wear. He spent that time worrying the business could fail. He estimates the club lost about a quarter of a million dollars since it closed, although the loss has also been somewhat lessened because of emergency financial aid from the state and federal governments. To make things worse, a personal injury kept him from even practicing.

“I didn’t hit a ball once,” Sturges, 58, said.

All that frustration — and some inside information that the governor was about to lift the ban on golfing — led him to send an email blast out to customers with plans to open the course Thursday with or without the governor’s blessing.

Ted Goodenow, the general manager at Whiskey Creek Golf Club in Ijamsville, said that in addition to watching the weather as a way of gauging business, he had been following reporting on Maryland’s hospitalizations and ICU admissions as a way of estimating when he might reopen. But he was still taken by surprise.

“We got word yesterday at about 3:30 p.m.,” Goodenow said. The course wasn’t quite ready for golfers, and on Thursday it was still empty except for groundskeepers and one player he let go through.

Goodenow, sporting a beard he’d let grow during quarantine, said he wonders whether the state and the federal government failed to get the right balance between protecting people’s lives and their livelihoods.

“There’s 20 acres of nothing but social distance out there,” Goodenow said. I had to furlough people, lay people off. Everybody says [only] ‘essential jobs’ but to the person who has a job, that job is essential.”

But Steve Gathers, who wore a face mask while practicing at Worthington Manor’s driving range, said he was glad Hogan had been so strict.

“I think some people are too relaxed about it, like there’s no big problem,” said the 50-year-old Crofton resident who drives a vending route for Canteen Services. “But you can see there’s a problem because a lot of people are dying. I don’t want to take it home to my mother. I’m just being super cautious about it.”

