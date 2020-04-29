A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that based on preliminary analyses, 27 percent of the nation’s coronavirus deaths are linked to long-term care facilities.

The Maryland data, made public after relatives and advocates for nursing home patients called repeatedly for greater transparency, provides startling evidence of the scale and severity of outbreaks in the state.

Relatives of victims said it raises new questions on whether state and local authorities provided adequate support to nursing homes as the pandemic arrived in the region, and what, if anything, can be done to curtail the further spread of the virus among residents and employees.

“It certainly doesn’t seem like [officials] did enough,” said Montgomery County resident Barbara Joltin. Her husband Steve Joltin died on April 11 from covid-19 at the Rockville Nursing Home, where 50 others have now been infected and nine have died.

“Looking at this data, there’s a ‘what if,’ you know?” Joltin said, holding back tears. “What if he hadn’t been in that nursing home? Would he still be alive?”

A receptionist at Rockville Nursing Home said no one was available to provide comment Wednesday and directed a reporter to the nursing home’s website.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order makes Maryland one of the first states to mandate universal testing of all nursing home residents and employees. Employees who test positive will immediately be asked to self-isolate. To supplement staffing shortages, Maryland is deploying new “bridge teams” of 260 state-contracted nurses and health aides to various facilities.

“We are no longer playing defense. We are going on offense, attacking it from every angle, with everything we’ve got,” Hogan (R) said.



Nursing homes in Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction, reported 1,043 known infections and 129 fatalities across 47 facilities — accounting for more than two-thirds of the county’s covid-19 deaths. Baltimore County reported 738 cases and 67 deaths.

The largest nursing home death toll is at Sagepoint Nursing & Rehabilitation in La Plata, where 33 have died.

Montgomery officials say the county was particularly hard-hit in part because there are more long-term care facilities in the county, where one in seven residents is 65 or older. But some also said authorities could have done more to monitor infection control measures at nursing homes before the pandemic and provided more support when facilities first reported cases.

Others say it has been difficult to respond to outbreaks because of the lack of information from state officials about what Hogan’s recently created nursing home “strike teams” have been doing.

“It’s clear that the systems we had in place were not built for what we’ve seen,” said Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large), who chairs the council’s health and human services committee. “We need to make sure that there is a complete and total evaluation of not just how we responded to this virus but the systemic issues that existed in this entire system even before covid-19.”

Nursing home residents, who are often elderly and have underlying health conditions, are exceptionally vulnerable to covid-19. Many of their facilities are understaffed and unprepared to manage severe viral outbreaks. A recent analysis from The Washington Post found that at least 40 percent of nursing homes with known outbreaks in the country have been cited more than once by inspectors in recent years for violating federal standards meant to control the spread of infections.

In Maryland, the virus raced in a matter of days through Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, which struggled with shortages of staff and personal protective equipment. Twenty-nine patients ultimately died. Outside Richmond, an even larger outbreak has claimed the lives of at least 40, and the director said society is partly to blame because of its willingness to “warehouse” the elderly in underfunded public facilities.

A third of all infections and deaths at Maryland facilities can be traced to 13 facilities. An analysis of the state data by The Washington Post shows that none of those 13 facilities provided ventilator care, which is offered at only 11 percent of nursing homes statewide.

Among the 13 facilities with the worst outbreaks is Manor Care of Silver Spring, a 148-bed facility with 79 infections and 15 deaths; and Regency Care of Silver Spring, a 92-bed facility where 80 people have been infected and 10 have died (the state data does not indicate how many of the cases involve staff, rather than patients).

Regency has an overall rating of two out of five stars from Medicare and a one-star rating based on recent health inspections. Manor Care has an above-average rating of five out of five stars from Medicare, as well as a below-average number of health citations.

Multiple calls to both facilities have gone unanswered in recent weeks. On Wednesday, an administrative assistant at each nursing home said organization leaders were in a meeting and not available to answer questions.

“Quite frankly, there needs to be a formal investigation of the facilities where we’ve had significant outbreaks,” Albornoz said. “We need to assess what transpired, were laws broken or rules not followed.”

Nursing homes say they have struggled to respond to the virus because of a lack of testing and personal protective equipment.

Until early April, federal guidelines suggested that the virus was unlikely to spread among asymptomatic patients, said Montgomery County health officer Travis Gayles. As such, the county did not require all nursing home employees to be masked at all times or to wear full protective equipment even at facilities with known outbreaks.

Because of the lack of available testing materials, officials were unable to proactively test nursing home staff who were asymptomatic, he said, which may have allowed health care workers to carry the virus from one facility to another undetected.

The county introduced “tougher precautions” this month, mandating that all nursing home employees wear face coverings at all times and distributing protective equipment to all long-term care facilities. It has also added staff to its “action teams” of county nurses, which provide assistance to nursing homes with known outbreaks.

“When you look at the numbers, you can get the inference that we haven’t been actively engaged [with these facilities],” Gayles said, “That’s not true.”

Joseph DeMattos, president of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland, said nursing homes should receive the same amount of government support as hospitals, including in terms of “financial assistance, testing, and critical supplies of PPE.”

He also noted, however, that many elderly nursing home residents have underlying health conditions that make them particularly susceptible to the virus. Some have also signed orders not to be resuscitated or intubated, which may prevent doctors from providing medical assistance.

“Any death is any tragic and sad,” he said. “But given the veracity of the virus … these numbers weren’t surprising to me.”

Hogan announced in early April that he was launching “strike teams” of state employees to assist nursing homes in need of support.

As of Wednesday, the state has sent these teams to 84 facilities, including nine in Montgomery, Gayles said. In neighboring Prince George’s County, County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said the county has made numerous formal requests for strike teams, not all of which have come.

Montgomery County Council Vice President Tom Hucker (D-District 5) said he has found it difficult to get information on what the state “strike teams” have found during site visits and what they are doing assist facilities.

“I’m struggling to get information and if I’m struggling, I can be sure that there are a few hundred thousand constituents who are struggling too,” he said.

