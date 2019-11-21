The recommendations cover five major policy areas. They include investing in early childhood education and increasing teacher pay. The others include implementing rigorous curricula, providing more support for struggling schools and creating accountability for underperformance.
The Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education has been working for more than three years on the recommendations.
Maryland last updated the state’s funding formula in 2002.
